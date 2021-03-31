Fort Sill hosts Best Warrior Competition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday was day three of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers competed against one another to win the title of best warrior.
The competition is an annual event that consists of the U.S. Army’s Combat Fitness Test, obstacle courses, weapons exercises and much more. This years event is voluntary and has 12 participants, 10 non-commissioned officers and 2 soldiers, who were all selected by their battalions to represent them.
Fort Sill Drill Sergeant, William Tazwell IV, said the competition highlights Fort Sill’s best and brightest.
“We have the best noncommissioned officers and the best soldiers here in this competition and it shows,” he said.
Wednesdays events focused on underwater and diving challenges.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.