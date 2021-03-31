7News First Alert Weather: Frost a possibility for parts of Texoma Thursday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clear skies and light winds will allow good radiational cooling to take place overnight. As a result, it’ll be a cold start to Thursday with lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Frost is a possibility for areas along and north of the Red River. Here are a few cold weather reminders: Bring pets indoors, use caution if you decide to turn on a space heater and cover cold sensitive plants to avoid damage.
On Thursday, an area of high pressure will keeps winds light out of the east/south at 5-15 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 15% for much of Texoma bringing an elevated fire risk to the area. Tomorrow marks the beginning of a warming trend as a ridge of high pressure develops across the desert southwest. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 60s.
A near critical fire danger will return to the area on Friday as temperatures warm near 70 degrees, low relative humidity and winds increase out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. This will lead to the potential for dangerous grass fires to occur and be hard to control if they break out across the region.
The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen overhead into the Easter weekend with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. This warming trend doesn’t stop as highs soar into the mid-to-upper 80s early next week.
