Plumber talks about ways to check and fix low water pressure

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After fixing broken pipes from last month’s winter storms, plumbers say they’re now addressing other issues the same storm caused.
Plumbers are now dealing with calls about low water pressure that they believe is coming from their water meter.
Chris Solid with Solid Plumbing said a majority of the time the low water pressure isn’t because of their water meter.
“And what’s happened is as their pipes froze all of the corrosion that was inside of that pipe has now broken free,” Solid said.
The second you turn your water on, that corrosion is traveling through your plumbing system clogging it up and running into your shut-off and body valve.
Solid said these are ways you can go about checking your low water pressure issues.
“The first thing they can do is go to their front hose bib and turn that on. If the water meter is on and they have good pressure at the front hose bib then it’s not a water meter problem. They have good pressure between the meter and the house,” Solid said.
Solid said once that’s checked off, people should go into their homes and do this.
“You can save a significant amount of money just by disconnecting the hose off the bottom of your faucet, blowing it out into a bucket. You will also know at that time when you shut the shut off valve off and disconnect the hose off of faucet, you blow it out into a bucket and there’s pressure there then the corrosion has traveled in the faucet itself,” Solid said.
If capable, he said you may have to break down your faucet, clean it out, and put it back together.
