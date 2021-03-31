Police searching for escaped inmate serving time for Stephens County crimes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Law enforcement in Oklahoma are on the lookout for an escaped inmate. Preston Whittington, who is serving time for a kidnapping and burglary in Stephens County, escaped from the Correctional Center in McAlester.
Police spotted him in a stolen car in Davis last night, but it’s said he refused to stop. Officials said he ran from police before getting out of the car and fleeing on foot.
Whittington was about 2 years into a 10 year sentence for kidnapping and a 7 years sentence for burglary out of Stephens county. If you see him, contact police.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.