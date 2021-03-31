Police still searching for Lawton man charged in deadly stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police are still searching for James Jacob, Jr. who has been charged in the stabbing death of Bobbie Willis.
Jacobs is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter and assault and battery.
When he is arrested, Jacobs will have a bond set at $50,000.
If you know anything about Jacobs’ whereabouts, you can safely and anonymously report a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO (4636) or submit a tip online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.