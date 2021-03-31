Voters to decide on Geronimo, Big Pasture Schools bonds

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - Geronimo Public School officials are hoping that people vote yes to those three bonds starting Thursday.
The world isn’t the same as it was 83 years ago.
Gernomino Elementary School principal Amy Harrison said neither is education, and it’s time for upgrades at Geronimo.
“As far as instruction the technology that we can provide them, our electrical, we don’t have enough places to plug things in that they didn’t use 80 years ago or 40, 50 years ago,” Harrison said. “The electrical part of that and then just the plumbing. We have one set of bathrooms that we don’t use very often just because the plumbing needs to be repaired.”
The first $2.8 million bond would include improvements to the school’s electrical, plumbing, classrooms and fire suppression systems.
She said the best part is it won’t even raise taxes for residents. It will extend the current rate for the next five years.
“It’s going to preserve this building for the students now but for generations to come,” Harrison said. “Our community has always been very supportive of all the things that we’ve tried to do. We put education first, but the facilities do matter. I’m a taxpayer myself in this area, but I hope that others will support it for many generations to come.”
John Cullison is a maintenance technician at Geronimo.
He said he believes the bond would improve the students’ overall education experience.
“People expect us to be able to deliver a world class education, and we try to do that,” Cullison said. “Obviously, that’s the reason we’re here. To do that, we need to have all the comforts and all the current conveniences and technologies available to our students that every other district has.”
According to Cullison, there are three pillars of the bond - safety and security, code compliance and enhanced functionality.
The second proposal for $50,000 would allow the district to purchase a new SUV for transporting small groups of students.
“Built in 1938, it’s not ready for 2021, 2022,” Cullison said, “but it will be after this bond passes and we get these projects done. It will be as modern as any school we know.”
The Big Pasture Schools’ $565,000 proposal would help with construction, repair and remodeling of buildings. It would also go toward new furniture for classrooms and equipment.
Early voting starts Thursday and Friday.
Voters can head to the Comanche or Cotton County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to cast their ballots.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.