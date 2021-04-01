Altus Police Officer saves family from burning home

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus Police Officer is being called a hero after saving a family from a burning building Monday morning.
Officials say Police Lieutenant Chris Barngrover was on a routine patrol when he noticed a house on fire in the 1400 block of Adams Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.
It’s reported that thick smoke was coming from an attached garage and flames could be seen through a window.
Lt. Barngrover made his way to the house and alerted the homeowners, who were unaware the house was on fire.
The homeowners escaped injury, but unfortunately the family’s cats did not survive.
“The heroic actions of Lt. Chris Barngrover make me proud to lead a group of dedicated men and women at the Altus Police Department who truly care about our citizens and our community,” said Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.
Altus Fire Officials estimate there were around $145,000 in damages to the home.
