Cotton County crash leaves SUV flipped upside down

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A helicopter was called in for a rollover crash in Cotton County Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on I-44, near mile marker 11.
The driver says she was going southbound when she was cut off by another vehicle that was impeding her lane.
The driver ended up swerving and leaving the roadway. She then went through a fence and into Deep Red Creek where the SUV flipped upside down.
Two adults and three children were taken to a Wichita Falls hospital to be checked out.
Cotton Cotton, OHP, Walters and Randlett First Responders were at scene of the accident.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.