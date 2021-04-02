Family, officer speak after baby’s life was saved

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing from a Fletcher police officer who saved a baby girl’s life last weekend.
Corporal Aaron Gray said he was called out at 10 p.m. on Saturday to an unconscious one-year-old, not breathing.
He said once he got the address and realized he was right down the street, he sped right over.
Gray said as soon as he pulled up at the home the family waved him over, telling him to hurry.
“I ran in, and when I walked in I looked to the right and the adult female was going CPR on the baby on a couch. I knew that the chest compressions weren’t going to be effective on the couch, so I moved her to the floor,” Gray said.
Gray continued to do CPR until paramedics got there.
Baby Hazel was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, and was later flown to Integris Baptist Medical Center for more treatment.
The family said they’ll be forever grateful for Grays’ quick thinking and actions.
“Without him I don’t think she would probably be where we are today. He was amazing, he was here like I said within a couple of minutes,” Baby Hazel Stepmother Keira Cook said.
Gray said he knows any first responder in his position would’ve done the same.
He said it feels great doing what he did.
“But it didn’t feel great until the next day when I knew she was alright. A little bit tough time falling asleep, and when I woke up the next morning that was like the first thing I was thinking about was I hope she’s okay.”
The family was told baby Hazel may not make it, and her brain might be dead, but the continuous CPR helped keep oxygen, and blood flow.
“She’s back to normal her heart rate’s a little low, but you know we don’t know what caused it, but she’s completely herself, and that’s more than we could ever ask for,” Baby Hazel Mother Kelly Mihecoby said.
