First Alert Forecast (4/2AM)

Easter Sunday will rise into the low 80s with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with dry and mild conditions. Early next week temperatures will start in the low 80s before rising into the mid and upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. With winds being out of the south, this’ll mean a transport of moisture into our area over the weekend. This is a critical part in our weather for early next week. The extra moisture along with lift from a cold front mid next week could result in a chances for showers and storms Tuesday/ Wednesday. Rain chances we’re added for that time frame but it does look like the eastern half of Oklahoma has a better chance of seeing these rain chances.