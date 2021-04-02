First Alert Forecast (4/2AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Friday morning! Temperatures this morning are somewhat warmer than yesterday but you’ll still need the extra layer/ jacket before heading out the door today. By mid-morning, winds will start to increase out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be into the upper 20s and low 30s. Air temperatures are still trending below average but many today will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.With gusty south winds, combined with warm temperatures, dry air and vegetation will still create an elevated to near critical fire weather concerns today. Clouds will increase today as a weak system moves through just towards the southwest. This cloud cover overnight will also keep temperatures warmer tonight with most locations dropping into the mid 40s by daybreak tomorrow.
As mentioned earlier, clouds will increase today due to a wave of energy passing just towards our south and west. Most will stay dry but a few isolated showers towards our south cannot be ruled out but know that the overall threat is low. Winds tomorrow will relax some in terms of gusts but remaining somewhat breezy. Sustained winds at 10 to 15mph. Tomorrow will be warmer as temperatures rise into the low and mid 70s by the afternoon. Overall, skies will have a mix of sun and clouds but expect mostly cloudy skies in north Texas with mostly sunny skies north of the Red River.
A ridge of high pressure is to thank for this warm up. In fact, most of the lower 48 has a high probability of seeing above average temperatures into the next 6 to 10 days. The high pressure will strengthen allowing for temperatures to warm even more!!
Easter Sunday will rise into the low 80s with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with dry and mild conditions. Early next week temperatures will start in the low 80s before rising into the mid and upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. With winds being out of the south, this’ll mean a transport of moisture into our area over the weekend. This is a critical part in our weather for early next week. The extra moisture along with lift from a cold front mid next week could result in a chances for showers and storms Tuesday/ Wednesday. Rain chances we’re added for that time frame but it does look like the eastern half of Oklahoma has a better chance of seeing these rain chances.
Expect a bit of a cool down for the latter part of the week as cooler air will settle into the Southern Plains on the back side of this cold front. In reality we’re only looking at highs dropping into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
