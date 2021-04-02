Vernon man injured in Tillman County rollover accident

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Vernon man was transferred to a Fort Worth hospital Thursday after a rollover accident in Oklahoma.
Around 9 p.m., the man‘s truck reportedly left the roadway while traveling west on US-70; he then overcorrected, causing his truck to roll several times before coming to rest on the passenger side.
The driver was taken by Grandfield EMS to United Regional in Wichita Falls and then transferred to Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in serious condition. He reportedly suffered head, leg, arm and internal injuries.
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
