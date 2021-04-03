Cameron University’s senior art exhibit begins over weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will begin presenting an art exhibit titled “Everlasting” that features the works of senior art majors Saturday.
The exhibit will take place at the Leslie Powell Gallery, with an opening reception scheduled for 5 p.m. April 3.
The student artists displaying their work during the exhibit will be Rigoberto Miranda, Lynndon Lambert, Luena Comas, Jessica Hart, and Jessica Lowe.
The exhibit is open to the public at no charge and will run until April 30.
For more information, you can visit Cameron University’s website.
