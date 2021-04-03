Comanche Nation holds groundbreaking for new Cache casino

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A new Comanche Nation Casino officially broke ground Saturday night in Cache.
The 17,000 square foot casino will sit right at the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 115.
The project has been in the works for several years. Once it’s finished it will have a convenience store, a gaming center with 250 machines and a sit-down restaurant. The building will focus on the history and culture of the Comanche Nation, particularly Quanah Parker.
“We have culture and long tradition in the town, Comanche’s have been here long before the state became a state. Quanah Parker’s original home site, where the Star House was, is just a few miles right behind me up the street. So it’s a really special place to the Comanche Tribe,” said Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah.
The hope is for the casino’s grand opening to be on New Year’s Eve.
