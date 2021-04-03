COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at HC King Center in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the HC King Center in Lawton Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The clinic is open to those 16 and older but minors must be accompanied by a guardian.
Organizers say health officials will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available.
It’s recommended to to pre-register through the state portal, but walk-ins will be accepted.
Additionally, there will be walk-in vaccine clinics in Chattanooga, Randlett, Tipton, Medicine Park, Snyder, Blair, Cache, and Geronimo in the upcoming week.
Indian Health Services will also have daily appointments available in Lawton, Anadarko, and Carnegie.
