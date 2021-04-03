First Alert Forecast (4/3PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good afternoon! What an absolutely beautiful, sunny, warm and amazing day it’s been so far. Sunset tonight is slated for 7:557PM still giving you plenty of time to be outside and enjoying this weather!! Winds today have been out of the south at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low to mid 20s. They’ll decrease after sunset tonight and with some extra moisture clouds will build. This extra cloud cover is going to keep temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. Winds at 5 to 15mph out of the south to southeast. The Easter Bunny is looking at no travel concerns as things will be rather quite overnight.
Any Easter Egg Hunts, activities/ gatherings or church services will be uninterrupted as the weather is still looking to remain mild and dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 15mph. At times, gusts could be as high as the mid 20s. High temperatures for Easter Sunday, despite the cloud cover sticking around will continue to climb into the mid to upper 70s area wide.
The ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen allowing for temperatures to warm through mid-week. Quite, warm but windy weather is anticipated both Monday and Tuesday. The start of the work week will see temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s. South winds at 10 to 20mph, anticipated gusts will be higher. Skies will start off mostly cloudy but will taper off as the day goes on, trending mostly sunny after all is said and done. Tuesday will warm into the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. South winds at 15 to 25mph, anticipated gusts once again will be higher.
In regards to fire weather concerns, with low moisture keeping relative humidity values low, dry, breezy and warm conditions, fire danger is elevated for Monday & Tuesday. This will jump to high on Wednesday as much drier air will filter in on the back side of a cold front. Wednesday’s high will top out in the mid 80s with south to northwest winds at 15 to 25mph.
This cold front is looking to move into the area during the day on Wednesday driving a cold front and dryline east across the area. With the lift from the cold front and added moisture, a few showers and storms look possible but note that a majority of any precipitation still looks to remain highest for central & eastern Oklahoma.
As mentioned, much drier air will filter in on the back side of the front so expect dry weather to continue with also a slight drop in temperatures. Highs beyond Thursday are only looking to drop into the upper 70s and low 80s. North winds for Thursday at 10 to 15mph. Lighter east to south winds on Friday. Northeast winds return next Saturday at 5 to 15mph.
