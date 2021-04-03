First Alert Forecast (4/3PM)

Good afternoon! What an absolutely beautiful, sunny, warm and amazing day it’s been so far. Sunset tonight is slated for 7:557PM still giving you plenty of time to be outside and enjoying this weather!! Winds today have been out of the south at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low to mid 20s. They’ll decrease after sunset tonight and with some extra moisture clouds will build. This extra cloud cover is going to keep temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. Winds at 5 to 15mph out of the south to southeast. The Easter Bunny is looking at no travel concerns as things will be rather quite overnight.