Lawton Church of The Nazarene hosts Easter Egg Hunt

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Church of The Nazarene will host an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until noon. Church officials say this is a come and go event with multiple entrance points to help with social distancing.
The egg hunt will be organized by family, just remember to bring your basket and look for eggs to trade in for candy.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Lawton Church of The Nazarene’s Facebook event page.
