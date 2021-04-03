Medicine Park hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Medicine Park Tuesday, April 6.
The clinic will take place at the Medicine Park Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers say residents of Medicine Park and the surrounding areas who are over the age of 16 are welcome to come. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
For more information, you can contact the Comanche County Health Department by calling 580-248-5890.
