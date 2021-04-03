7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather for Easter weekend with unseasonably warm weather early next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will slowly decrease this evening with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. It will be a much warmer evening compared to the previous two nights with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.
On Saturday, skies will be bright and sunny with a just a few clouds during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will remain out of the south at 10-15 mph.
On Easter Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with highs approaching 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. If you get started on the Easter egg hunt late in the day chocolate could melt.
An upper level ridge of high pressure will strengthen overhead early next week allowing for unseasonably warm temperatures across Texoma with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 80s.
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning an upper-level low will move across the southern Plains bringing our next cold front. This front could interact with some moisture available to bring an isolated shower to the extreme eastern half of Grady, Stephens, Jefferson and Montague counties. Unfortunately, most of Texoma will stay dry. It will also have little impact on our temperatures as highs remain in the low 80s into late next week.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.