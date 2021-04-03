Report: 22 military members accused in Ft. Sill investigation

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A national online publication called The Intercept is reporting that 22 military members are being accused of sexually assaulting a trainee.
Fort Sill officials spoke about the allegations Thursday afternoon.
The Intercept reported that a military official with direct knowledge of the allegations, who the publication says spoke on the condition of anonymity, told them investigators were looking into alleged assaults on the trainee by 22 military members.
The official allegedly told The Intercept that the trainee made a formal report on March 27 and that her report identified 7 of the 22 members.
The Intercept reported that the incidents sometimes involved groups of assailants.
The official also said Army investigators had obtained a video of one of the incidents under investigation.
Fort Sill officials released a statement Friday afternoon saying they couldn’t specify the number of suspects.
They say they are committed to thoroughly investigating every allegation.
