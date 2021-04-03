“Women of Lawton” group to host glow in the dark Easter Egg Hunt

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The group “Women of Lawton” will be hosting a glow in the dark Easter Egg Hunt Saturday evening.
The event will start at 7:30 p.m. at Verna Cook Park.
The event is free and children ages 2 to 11 can participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, just remember to bring your Easter basket.
There will also be a $1 raffle tickets available for Easter prizes.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Women of Lawton’s Facebook event page.
