“Women of Lawton” group to host glow in the dark Easter Egg Hunt
By Tiffany Bechtel | April 2, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The group “Women of Lawton” will be hosting a glow in the dark Easter Egg Hunt Saturday evening.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. at Verna Cook Park.

The event is free and children ages 2 to 11 can participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, just remember to bring your Easter basket.

There will also be a $1 raffle tickets available for Easter prizes.

If you would like more information, you can visit the Women of Lawton’s Facebook event page.

