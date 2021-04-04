7News First Alert Weather: A warm start to the workweek with minimal rain chances over the next several days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, clouds will gradually decrease and temperatures will be slow to cool. Expect a mild evening with overnight lows ranging anywhere from 53-55 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.
On Monday, an upper ridge of high pressure will strengthen across the plains allowing for a unseasonably warm weather pattern to begin. Highs will top out in the low 80s with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s across the western half of Texoma. Skeis will be bright and sunny and winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.
There will be an elevated fire risk across Texoma through Thursday due to above average temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds.
On Tuesday, compressional heating will take place ahead of the approaching cold front. As a result, afternoon highs will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. A tighter pressure gradient across the Southern Plains will allow winds to increase out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. A dry line will set up ahead of the front during the evening, however with a strong cap in place rain chances will remain limited across southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. There will be a better chance for showers and storms to the east of I-35. If the cap were to weaken and break it could allow a strong storm to develop for areas north of a Sayre-Anadarko-Chickasha line.
The front will move through on Wednesday, and the upper low associated with the front will be well north of the area. As the low begins to progress east-northeast it could bring a slight chance for wrap around rain to parts of Texoma.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.