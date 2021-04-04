7News First Alert Weather: A warm start to the workweek with minimal rain chances over the next several days

On Tuesday, compressional heating will take place ahead of the approaching cold front. As a result, afternoon highs will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. A tighter pressure gradient across the Southern Plains will allow winds to increase out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. A dry line will set up ahead of the front during the evening, however with a strong cap in place rain chances will remain limited across southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. There will be a better chance for showers and storms to the east of I-35. If the cap were to weaken and break it could allow a strong storm to develop for areas north of a Sayre-Anadarko-Chickasha line.