Altus organization Mission on Wheels giving free prom dresses, tuxedos to kids in need

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus organization is doing its part to give kids a great prom night.
Each year, Mission of Wheels in Altus gives away free prom dresses and tuxedos to any kids in need.
“A lot of parents can’t afford a prom dress, you should see the expression on their face when they’re so happy they go out and they have a prom dress, they’re all excited. It just gives my heart joy,” said Edna Douglas.
While Mission on Wheels is located in Altus, the outfits are available for any student in need, regardless of where you live.
“We had some from Altus, Blair, we’re looking for Mangum, Olustee, we had one from Frederick. We’re looking for them,” Douglas said.
They’ve got dozens of dresses of all colors and sizes and a dressing room for you to try them on to ensure it fits just right. Douglas said this is all possible thanks to donations from the community.
“We do appreciate everyone that gives to Mission on Wheels to make this free prom giveaway possible for people and their families, the children that can’t afford to come. We’re so grateful to God that he opened up the doors for us again to do this one more time for the children to go to the prom,” Douglas said.
All of the prom clothes are free but if you’re able to, they ask that you give a donation while you’re there.
Mission on Wheels is at 118 and 1/2 South Main Street in Altus. They’re open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday.
