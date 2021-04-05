Altus Police arrest man on kidnapping charge

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police arrested a man they believe forced his way into a woman’s home and assaulted her over a period of several days.
Fermin Gabriel Villalba was taken into custody around noon April 5 on charges of First Degree Burglary, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Kidnapping.
Police say Villalba is accused of forcing his way into the home on March 29 and assaulting the victim multiple times over several days.
She was able to contact a family member, who then contacted police, on Monday morning after Villalba left the home.
Villalba is being held at the Jackson County Jail while he awaits his initial appearance in court.
