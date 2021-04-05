Altus police release pictures of vehicle involved in hit and run

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - On Monday morning, the Altus Police Department released pictures of the vehicle involved in a hit and run that led to a man’s death Sunday morning.
Officials say police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, where they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the 200 block of south Main.
Altus Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them or Jackson County Crime-stoppers.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.