Arvest Million Meals Campaign running now until May 29th

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Arvest Bank is teaming with several local food banks across Southwest Oklahoma for its Million Meals Campaign starting Monday. The campaign in its 11th year and have provided over 17 million meals for families in need.
Arvest is taking monetary donations from now until May 29th. You can donate by visiting your local Arvest branch or calling 866-952-9523.
Proceeds will go to places like Lawton Food Bank, Christians Concerned in Duncan, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Community Food Bank and Walters Food 4 Kids.
