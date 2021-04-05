First Alert Forecast (4/5AM)

good Monday morning! Conditions are calm to kick off this work week as temperatures are in the 50s! Dewpoints are also in the 50s so we’re feeling slightly humid outside this morning! While we are waking up to some cloud cover this morning too, anything will slowly shift east and erode during this afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be a bit windy today, out of the south at 10 to 20mph sustained with gusts into the upper 20s and low 30s. Fire conditions are also elevated today due to the dry, warm and windy conditions despite dewpoints hanging out in the 50s.