First Alert Forecast (4/5AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good Monday morning! Conditions are calm to kick off this work week as temperatures are in the 50s! Dewpoints are also in the 50s so we’re feeling slightly humid outside this morning! While we are waking up to some cloud cover this morning too, anything will slowly shift east and erode during this afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be a bit windy today, out of the south at 10 to 20mph sustained with gusts into the upper 20s and low 30s. Fire conditions are also elevated today due to the dry, warm and windy conditions despite dewpoints hanging out in the 50s.
It’ll be a mild evening/ overnight as temperatures will drop into the 50s and even 60s by daybreak tomorrow morning! A few more clouds will build into the morning hours too.
Tomorrow will be another very warm and windy day! Highs will be into the 80s area wide. Low 80s northeast and upper 80s southwest. Gusts tomorrow will be in the 30s with sustained winds out of the south at 15 to 25mph. The dry, warm and windy weather will again result in elevated to perhaps near critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon hours across western Oklahoma and western north Texas. While our next cold front is still several thousand miles away it’ll move very quickly as it dives south. A cold front and a dryline will move into Texoma by tomorrow afternoon.
The lift from the cold front and low instability present, a few showers and storms may result along the front. Higher chance is still looking to be into the central part of the state during tomorrow evening. The stronger storms could pose a hail (up to the size of golf balls) and wind (up to 60mph) risk. The atmosphere does look to be capped which would limit any convective storms but the threat still remains low. While most of our viewing area will stay dry, cities including Chickasha, Anadarko, Binger, Weatherford, El Reno and Norman aren’t in the clear just yet.
Following the cold front, we’re looking at gusty northwest winds to linger into the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler falling into the mid and upper 70s. While temperatures will be cooler, the strong winds and much drier air behind the front will lead to another day of elevated to near critical fire weather conditions.
Thursday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lighter north winds at 5 to 15mph.
A weak front will arrive on Friday giving us more of a wind shift if anything. Highs will top out in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. South to north winds at 10 to 20mph. After Friday, model guidance begin to diverge in solutions for the weekend, mainly when it comes to precipitation chances. One model shows rain from early Saturday into early next week. Another model has rain only moving in late Friday before coming to an end early Saturday with another round of rain early Monday morning.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
