Lawton FFA holding annual Spring Plant Sale

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Starting today, the Lawton FFA will be holding their annual Spring Plant Sale. It’ll be at the corner of 19th Street and Lee Boulevard. It’s happening on Monday and Wednesday April 7th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturday April 10th from 9 a.m. until noon.
Then next week, it’ll run again next Monday and Wednesday, also from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Masks will be required, and all purchases can be made with cash or check.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.