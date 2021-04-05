Lawton Public School Foundation to host Fundraising Golf Tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Public School Foundation is hosting a golf tournament Monday to raise money for teachers across the district.
Lawton Public Schools Foundation executive director, Lisa Carson, said last years annual fundraising gala was cancelled due to COVID 19 and that the foundation organized the golf tournament as a fun way to increase funding before the end of the school year.
After the gala was cancelled, the organization determined it had raised only 40 thousand dollars compared to the average one hundred thousand dollars it typically rakes in through fundraising events. Carson, said she was determined to find a way the community could come together to ensure that teachers get the funding they need.
“As a parent or as a community person, I want Lawton to have the best school district there is in Oklahoma. For that to happen, the community has to support our teachers,” she said.
Money that’s raised through the foundations fundraising events goes towards resources, materials, technology and extra curricular activities, Carson said.
While the golf tournament has all the teams it needs, Carson encourages Lawton public school supporters to attend the tournament that will kick off at 8 a.m. Monday at The Lawton Country Club off of Gore boulevard. Admission to the event is free.
