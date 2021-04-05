Local farmer finds multiple calves shot, reacts

FAXON, Okla. (TNN) - A Chattanooga woman is warning local farmers about calves being shot in the Faxon area.
Annelise Carpenter said last Thursday everything was good when her husband went to check on them, but two days later, a very different situation.
Carpenter said she went to wean her calves Saturday, and quickly found one of them lying on the fence line, dead.
Despite the dead calf, she continued to wean the others and wanted to get a full count of her cattle and noticed this.
“I noticed one of my other cows had a very tight bag, which means she hadn’t been sucked. Then we suspected there was another calf somewhere after we came up one short on our count,” Carpenter said.
Shortly after searching, Carpenter found the missing one dead.
She said it’s been a tough year as she lost three during the winter storm a few months ago.
“That was hard to get through, and for these calves to done so well through it being out of cows, for them to be thriving, good immune system from that freeze situation to then, be shot really makes it hit a little harder,” Carpenter said.
But Carpenter’s no stranger to finding dead animals on her land.
“I’ve had hogs shot at this place in this exact field last year. I had four hogs shot. I have no idea who shot them, but it was hogs at that time, and it can be an accident sometimes. Where a calve does get shot by a hog hunter, but for two to intentionally be shot, I don’t think it was an accident,” Carpenter said.
The Cotton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the situation but hasn’t come up with any leads yet.
“If anything suspicious happens they said they will absolutely will have the Game Warden involved. Bring a medal detector out, find the casing of the first two that were shot, and if anything else proceeds from there,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter is offering a personal reward to anyone with any information on who may have did this.
If you have any information contact the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department.
