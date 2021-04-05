Martha Volunteer Fire Dept. holding fundraiser Saturday

MARTHA, Okla. (TNN) - The Martha Volunteer Fire Department in Jackson County is having a fundraiser Saturday.
The event will feature a silent auction, raffles, bounce houses, door prizes and of course lots of food for those that donate.
All of the money raised will be used to make upgrades to the department’s equipment. Firefighter Dillon Kimbrel said the donations gathered at the event will be extremely helpful, but it also gives them a chance to meet the community they serve.
“It’s very helpful, especially when we pull up on scene and they already know who we are, familiar faces, everyone can get along and figure out what’s going on. It makes communication a lot better between the firefighters and the people we’re going out to help,” Kimbrel said.
The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Martha Fire Station. They are still collecting items to be sold in the silent auction. If you have something you’d like to donate, you can drop it off at the station.
