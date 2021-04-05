7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm tomorrow with a near critical fire danger through Wednesday

For Tuesday, a near critical fire danger returns to Texoma as relative humidity drops to 10-30% for the western half of Texoma, strong wind gusts up to 40 mph and warm temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s. A few of our western locations could see temperatures soar into the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy and a stray shower/storm could develop for areas east of Highway 81. A relatively strong capping inversion will allow much of Texoma to remain dry.