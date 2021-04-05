7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm tomorrow with a near critical fire danger through Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, mostly clear skies and windy with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. A strong southerly wind and elevated dew points will allow a slow to cool evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.
For Tuesday, a near critical fire danger returns to Texoma as relative humidity drops to 10-30% for the western half of Texoma, strong wind gusts up to 40 mph and warm temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s. A few of our western locations could see temperatures soar into the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy and a stray shower/storm could develop for areas east of Highway 81. A relatively strong capping inversion will allow much of Texoma to remain dry.
On Wednesday, winds will stay strong out of the south and as the dry air is reinforced across the region a near critical fire danger is expected. Behind the front temperatures will cool off with highs topping out in the mid 70s.
Two more cold fronts are expected through the rest of the week, however rain chances will be hard to come by.
