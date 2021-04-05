OSBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Anadarko early Monday morning. The OSBI says officers were called to the 100 block on Nixon Drive just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. They say while officers were trying to help the person, Silas Lambert pulled out a gun.
That’s when the OSBI says Anadarko police and Lambert exchanged gunfire.
One officer was shot. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Lambert was also shot, and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The person who overdosed died at the scene.
