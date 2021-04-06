Autopsy report provides new information for officer involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office has completed an autopsy report on an officer involved shooting in Lawton.
In January 2021, Zonterious Johnson was killed during an officer involved shooting that took place near a night club around 3:40 a.m.
According to the autopsy report, Johnson died from two gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was also shot in the right foot.
A toxicology report determined Johnson tested positive for alcohol, amphetamine, and methamphetamine.
Johnson’s death sparked protests within the Lawton community, with activists and family asking for the release of body camera footage from the night of the shooting.
7News has also requested the footage from the Lawton Police Department. They tell us they will not release that video until the Comanche County District Attorney decides whether the shooting was justified.
