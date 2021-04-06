Beautiful Day Foundation holds Popcorn Palooza event

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Beautiful Day Foundation in Duncan will be holding a Popcorn Palooza event.
The foundation is looking for volunteers to help pack and deliver goodie bags to show appreciation to community groups, including school staff and first responders.
Organizers say the event is meant to show love to their community. They say they believe everyone benefits when community members feel seen, loved, and celebrated.
The event begins on April 6 and goes until April 9.
If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up on the Beautiful Day Foundation’s website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.