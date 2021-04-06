Car found believed to be connected to Altus deadly hit and run

SNYDER, Okla. (TNN) -Altus Police recovered a vehicle Monday night, that they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
The vehicle is a gray 2005 Acura RSX, and was found in Snyder near the intersection of 7th and 8th streets.
Police believe it may be the vehicle that hit and killed 31-year-old Robert Adams around 3:45 Sunday morning while he was riding his bike in an alley.
Investigators, along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, will attempt to recover what evidence exists that connects the car to the hit and run.
A male and female have been interviewed, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.
The female was released while the male subject was taken into custody on a Jackson County District Court arrest warrant, not connected with the hit and run investigation, but for Failure To Appear on a previous Driving Under the Influence conviction.
No charges have been filed in connection with the hit and run fatality investigation.
