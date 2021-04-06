First Alert Forecast (4/6AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Tuesday morning! It’s quite warm out there today. Temperatures area wide are in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. For some, gusts are into the 20s and 30s. We’re looking at another very warm and windy day on tap! Highs this afternoon will soar into the low to mid 80s northeast meanwhile our west and southwestern counties will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s! Gusts today will be between 30-40mph with sustained winds out of the south at 15 to 25mph. The dry, warm and windy weather will again result in elevated to perhaps near critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon hours across western Oklahoma and western north Texas. While our next cold front is still thousands miles away it’ll move very quickly as it dives south. A cold front/ low pressure system and a dryline will move into Texoma during the overnight hours.
This cold front could produce a few light showers but the threat for rain stay highest towards Chickasha, Anadarko, Minco, Rush Springs and Velma just a few cities/town who could see any rain. The overall threat for precipitation is still very low so expect most, if not all, to stay dry. The front will clear the viewing area by mid morning tomorrow with rather dry air following behind it!
The center of the low will slowly shift northeast on Wednesday/Thursday. Clouds will stick around very early on before skies clear, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Despite that cold front passing by, temperatures tomorrow will still warm into the 70s! Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20mph. Overnight lows will be much cooler due to the dry air in place. For the rest of the week we’re looking at mid 40s to low 50s.
With a westerly component to the winds on Friday, temperatures will slowly warm up again. Expect low 80s for both Thursday and Friday. With lighter winds expected over these two days, this should help the overall threat at a minimal for fire weather danger.
Moisture will quickly move northward into at least the southern half of Oklahoma late Thursday into Friday. However, another cold front will move across the state and northern Texas Friday afternoon and night. A few convective storms on Friday afternoon aren’t out of the question with better chances south and east.
We’ll dry things out on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds out of the north at 10 to 15mph.
Another cold front will move across the area late Sunday into Monday with better storm chances across south central and southeast Oklahoma.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
