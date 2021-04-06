First Alert Forecast (4/6AM)

Good Tuesday morning! It’s quite warm out there today. Temperatures area wide are in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. For some, gusts are into the 20s and 30s. We’re looking at another very warm and windy day on tap! Highs this afternoon will soar into the low to mid 80s northeast meanwhile our west and southwestern counties will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s! Gusts today will be between 30-40mph with sustained winds out of the south at 15 to 25mph. The dry, warm and windy weather will again result in elevated to perhaps near critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon hours across western Oklahoma and western north Texas. While our next cold front is still thousands miles away it’ll move very quickly as it dives south. A cold front/ low pressure system and a dryline will move into Texoma during the overnight hours.