Ft. Sill announces Best Warrior Competition winners

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The 434th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Sill announced their Best Warrior competition winners today.
Soldier Hunter Chapman and Non Commissioned Officer Matthew Loupe were named the winners.
They competed against nine others in a four-day competition.
About 75% of it was knowledge and the rest was physical.
That included the Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0, a 12-mile ruck march, and a swim.
Loupe says he’s excited to win but there was one event that really pushed him.
“The 12-mile I did start cramping towards about nine-miles, and on three hours of sleep also definitely took a part in that as well,” he said.
Chapman and Loupe will compete in the Fires Center of Excellence Competition this summer and from there they may have a chance to compete on an Army-wide level.
