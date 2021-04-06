7News First Alert Weather: Much cooler behind tomorrow’s cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening, and winds will stay strong out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s.
A cold front will move through Texoma tomorrow morning bringing a much cooler afternoon. Highs will be 10-15 degrees cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. There will be an elevated fire danger tomorrow behind the front as relative humidity falls to 10-25% and winds stay strong out of the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
Another cold front will approach the area on Friday bringing a chance for storms due to an increase in moisture and instability within the atmosphere. At the moment, we have kept an isolated chance for rain, but we will monitor future model runs and fine tune the forecast as needed. Isolated strong/severe storms can’t be ruled out.
A dry air mass returns just in time for the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid 70s on Saturday and warm back into the low-to-mid 80s on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.