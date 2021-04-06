UPDATE: Man in Lawton jail for weekend lounge shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A man is in the Lawton City Jail for shooting two people early Saturday morning outside of the Lavish Lounge on SW Park Avenue.
26-year-old Errick “Active” Sheppard was booked for shooting with intent to kill.
Police were initially called to the Lavish Lounge around 2:20AM Saturday on reports of multiple shots fired.
When officers got there they spoke with the owner of the business who told them nothing happened on his property aside from a “minor scuffle”, according to police reports.
Officers were unable to investigate further and left.
Not long after, multiple people showed up at Comanche County Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
One of the shooting victims, said he was attacked and shot by a man wearing all yellow who goes by the street name “Active” at the Lavish Lounge.
Another individual, was also reportedly shooting at them. She was never located.
Sheppard showed up to the hospital as well with some facial injuries.
He tried to leave the hospital several times, and had to be restrained by nursing staff and police.
Officers eventually deployed a taser to stop him from leaving the scene.
He was treated, and then transported to Lawton City Jail for booking.
He is being held on multiple complaints including shooting with intent to kill, assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting a police officer.
According to past records, Sheppard has an extensive history of felony gun charges and resisting police officers.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.