Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Trinity Assembly of God

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Trinity Assembly of God
By Tiffany Bechtel | April 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 7:23 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Health Department will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Trinity Assembly of God Tuesday, April 6.

The clinic will be held at Trinity Assembly of God’s location at 202 SE 45 St. in Lawton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The clinic is open to anyone aged 16 years or older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

If you would like more information, you can contact the Comanche County Health Department by calling 580-248-5890.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.