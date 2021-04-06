Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Trinity Assembly of God

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Health Department will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Trinity Assembly of God Tuesday, April 6.
The clinic will be held at Trinity Assembly of God’s location at 202 SE 45 St. in Lawton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The clinic is open to anyone aged 16 years or older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
If you would like more information, you can contact the Comanche County Health Department by calling 580-248-5890.
