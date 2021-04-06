What is Cap? And why it means minimal rain chances for Texoma Tuesday night

A capping inversion can also increase the amount of potential instability due to the air above the cap being able to cool further into the atmosphere. The warm air near the surface can become strong enough to suddenly, and violently, rush upwards, breaking the cap, leading to storms to become organized and strong within a short period of time. When there is no cap in place the fuel for storms including moisture, heat and cool air aloft all gets used up quickly. Typically, this yields to fewer storms and storms that are short-lived.