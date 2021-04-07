Cameron Cadets training on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University ROTC members had the chance to train with Fort Sill soldiers.
Four Cameron Cadets trained on a combat obstacle course, took several classes and learned how to use a protective mask in gas chambers.
Cadet Joel Vann said the best part about the entire experience was the combat obstacle course.
“I enjoy working out being out here team building, doing exercises with all the soldiers here, and all the trainees. It’s a great time,” Vann said.
Vann plans on going into air assault, and if he does, he’ll be tested on the same exact obstacle course once he’s in the Army.
“I chose air assault because I want the challenge. I like the detail-oriented task that is going to be a challenge for me,” Vann said.
Cadet Moises Jaime said he plans on going into air assault or airborne, so this is vital training for him as well.
He said he was nervous before they started going through the course, but that changed as he pushed through it.
“Because once when I do the obstacle course, and I see myself doing it that just really boosts up my confidence, and I’m not really a nervous wreck anymore,” Jaime said.
Jaime said the Weaver was by far one of the toughest obstacles he’s completed.
“That one was the most fatigue one because of the awkward body position you have to been in, and it’s just overall tough,” Jaime said.
He said he’s thankful for the opportunity and hopes to use it as an advantage in the future.
