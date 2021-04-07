Cameron hosts annual FFA Agriculture Interscholastic Meet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Cameron University Department of Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences hosted its annual FFA Agriculture Interscholastic Meet Wednesday.
Agriculture students from high schools across Oklahoma gathered to hone their skills in areas ranging from practical animal science and land evaluation to leadership and business while preparing for the state FFA competition.
“These contests are really good for team building skills, for learning the content knowledge of these contests, getting kids involved in different areas where they can be successful,” said Bart Everett, a member Byng Public Schools FFA.
Competitors had the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge in a variety of Career Development Events, including Land Judging, Food Science and Technology, Veterinary Science, and Livestock Judging.
Additionally, the Cameron event provided opportunities for FFA and 4-H teams to compete in Livestock Judging and Meats Evaluation and Management.
