Cameron professor presents “An Evening of Music for Violin and Piano”

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University will be presenting a “An Evening of Music for Violin and Piano” performed by Cameron University professor Hyunsoon Whang and guest violinist Rebecca Boyer.
The two virtuosos will be presenting Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” in F Major, Opus 24 and Schumann’s Sonata in A Minor, Opus 10.
The program will take place Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCutcheon Recital Hall.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, military, and K-12 students. Admission is free to Cameron University students, faculty and staff with CU ID.
For more information, you can visit Cameron’s website.
