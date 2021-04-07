Clear-up on recent Mayoral vote in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Cache mayoral election has caused some confusion on why there’s not a runoff, after neither candidate received 50-percent of the votes.
Majority of the elections in Oklahoma have primary elections to narrow the field of candidates or determine the nominees for political parties ahead of a general election.
There’s only a general election in Cache, so the candidate who receives the highest percentage of votes wins it all.
Mayor-Elect Scott Brown said he was unsure about their election process, so he called the election board.
“They said “nope this is a general election, does not meet the 51-percent rule, you are the new mayor of Cache,” Brown said.
Brown said aside from the election confusion, he’s excited to be in this new position.
“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Cache. We have a lot of really good city councilmen that sit on the board now. Our citizens how been excellent. The Mayoral candidates have all congratulated me and told me anything I need or any support that they can provide, they’ll be more than happy to help out,” Brown said.
Brown said his number one priority will be tending to the citizen’s needs.
“If you listen to a lot of the Cache citizens, roads are at the top of the list. We’re fixing to start a road project here in Cache. It should kick off tomorrow or Friday,” Brown said.
