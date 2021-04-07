Election results are in for several local elections in Southwest Oklahoma

SWOK, Okla. (TNN) - Results are in for several Southwest Oklahoma local elections Tuesday evening.
In Stephens County, the city of Duncan elected a new mayor.
Robert Armstrong won the election, defeating Patty Wininger with 56% of the vote.
In Cache, the mayoral election ended with Scott Brown being elected the town’s new mayor.
Geronimo voted on a pair of school bonds as well. Proposition 1 was for a $2.8 million bond to make improvements to the school’s electrical, plumbing, classrooms and fire suppression systems.
Proposition 2 was a $50,000 bond that would allow the district to purchase a new SUV for transporting small groups of students.
Both were passed overwhelmingly with nearly 100% of the vote each.
In Cotton County a $565,000 bond for Big Pasture Public Schools independent district passed with over 80% of the vote as well.
