Election results are in for several local elections in Southwest Oklahoma

By Tiffany Bechtel | April 6, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:35 PM

SWOK, Okla. (TNN) - Results are in for several Southwest Oklahoma local elections Tuesday evening.

In Stephens County, the city of Duncan elected a new mayor.

Robert Armstrong won the election, defeating Patty Wininger with 56% of the vote.

In Cache, the mayoral election ended with Scott Brown being elected the town’s new mayor.

Geronimo voted on a pair of school bonds as well. Proposition 1 was for a $2.8 million bond to make improvements to the school’s electrical, plumbing, classrooms and fire suppression systems.

Proposition 2 was a $50,000 bond that would allow the district to purchase a new SUV for transporting small groups of students.

Both were passed overwhelmingly with nearly 100% of the vote each.

In Cotton County a $565,000 bond for Big Pasture Public Schools independent district passed with over 80% of the vote as well.

