First Alert Forecast (4/7AM)

With winds back out of the south for Thursday and Friday allowing for temperatures to warm back into the 80s! Moisture is expected to return quickly into the area by Thursday night. With additional moisture, another passing cold front and enough instability, widely scattered thunderstorms are looking to develop. Large hail and wind gusts are the top concerns with the highest chance across south central and southeastern Oklahoma. Outside of any storms, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Timing for any convective storms is looking to be Friday afternoon and evening.