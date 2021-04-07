First Alert Forecast (4/7AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A fast moving cold front is continuing to push through the area! We’re looking at dry air filtering in on the back side of this front plus strong, gusty northwest winds! Once again, wind gusts this afternoon will be between 30 to 40mph. While this front did produce a few light showers near Amber, Chickasha, Tuttle and Blanchard precipitation will come to an end.
As the cold front and low pressure system exits, it’ll slowly move north and east during the day. Wrap around cloud cover will be more noticeable for northern counties but all in all expect clearing skies. Most will be under mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. With cold, drier air following behind the front and northwest winds at 15 to 25mph, temperatures today will be some what cooler. Don’t get me wrong, air temperatures will stay above average but most will fall into the 70s!
Wind gusts after sunset tonight will eventually die down after sunset tonight with much lighter winds on tap for tomorrow. With clear skies expected and lighter north winds, many will cool into the low to mid 40s by day break tomorrow.
With winds back out of the south for Thursday and Friday allowing for temperatures to warm back into the 80s! Moisture is expected to return quickly into the area by Thursday night. With additional moisture, another passing cold front and enough instability, widely scattered thunderstorms are looking to develop. Large hail and wind gusts are the top concerns with the highest chance across south central and southeastern Oklahoma. Outside of any storms, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Timing for any convective storms is looking to be Friday afternoon and evening.
Strong wind gusts behind the front will linger into the early morning hours of Saturday but should quickly decrease by mid to late morning. Otherwise, nice and dry weather is expected so look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the mid 70s.
Another front will pass by Sunday afternoon increase our chances, yet again, for showers and thunderstorms. Moisture return with this system is more limited compared with the Friday system, but south central and southeast counties are still looking to be the target area for any precipitation.
