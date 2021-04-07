Ft. Sill soldier arrested in OKC

IKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials have confirmed the identity of a soldier arrested in Oklahoma City for allegedly assaulting a food delivery driver.
Officials say Private First Class Rudolfo Cordova allegedly sexually assaulted the delivery driver on April 1.
He’s accused of grabbing the victim and kissing her against her will.
Cordova was arrested on a sexual battery complaint, and was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.
Fort Sill officials say they are monitoring the situation and investigation, saying in part, quote, “we are committed to protecting victims, preserving the due process rights of everyone involved, and seeking justice.”
