Goodyear holds groundbreaking ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held a the Goodyear Plant in Lawton Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton Manufacturing Director Lester Brooks and Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce Scott Mueller were in attendance and spoke about the impact the plant has on the economy in Southwest Oklahoma.
“It’s the largest manufacturing plant in the state of Oklahoma. It employs nearly 3,000 Oklahomans with good high paying jobs,” Mueller said.
Construction will now begin on a facility that will include a new advanced mixer.
Once the facility is completed, all of the rubber used for the tires at the Lawton plant will be produced in Lawton.
“They will now have the capacity to supply 100% of their own rubber in this facility versus today they can supply some of their own. They’re also required to import some from Wisconsin. It’ll all be Oklahoma-produced once this facility is up and running at the end of 2022,” Mueller said.
He said the new mixer is the result of decades of consistent investment in Goodyear, and he said to expect that sort of investment to continue in the years to come.
