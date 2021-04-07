House fire in Lawton leaves pets injured

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton fire crews were called to a house fire in the 42-hundred block of Dorchester around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday Morning.
When we arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the northeast side of the home. A couple of pets were injured in the fire, as were two cats and two birds that were likely not going to make it. However, a dog could be seen lifting its head up in the front yard as L-F-D crews were attending to it.
It’s unknown if anyone was inside the home. You can count on 7News to keep you updated when we learn more.
